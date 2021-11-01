← Company Directory
Toshiba
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Toshiba Salaries

Toshiba's salary ranges from $30,845 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Taiwan at the low-end to $208,035 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Toshiba. Last updated: 4/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$41.4K
Hardware Engineer
$188K
Mechanical Engineer
$115K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

56 54
56 54
Program Manager
$136K
Project Manager
$118K
Sales
$208K
Software Engineer
$38K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
Technical Program Manager
$30.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Toshiba is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toshiba is $117,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Toshiba

Related Companies

  • ECI
  • Speridian Technologies
  • ConvergeOne
  • Avanade
  • Arcesium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources