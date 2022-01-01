← Company Directory
Arcesium
Arcesium Salaries

Arcesium's salary ranges from $1,201 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $139,891 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arcesium. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $25.2K
L2 $36.3K
L3 $72.1K
L4 $77.8K
L5 $63.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $91.2K
Product Manager
Median $62.1K

Business Analyst
$25.7K
Data Scientist
$12.6K
Financial Analyst
$18.9K
Human Resources
$17.1K
Technical Program Manager
$140K
Venture Capitalist
$1.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arcesium is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,891. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arcesium is $36,343.

