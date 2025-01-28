All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Arcesium ranges from $₹5.03M per year to $₹12.89M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineering Manager
₹8.09M
₹6.84M
₹101K
₹1.15M
Associate Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
