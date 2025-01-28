All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at Arcesium totals ₹6.33M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.58M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Specialist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Specialist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Manager
₹6.33M
₹5.14M
₹0
₹1.18M
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***