exadel
exadel Salaries

exadel's salary ranges from $20,502 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Belarus at the low-end to $204,015 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of exadel. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Project Manager
Median $152K
Business Analyst
$83.7K
Human Resources
$20.5K
Recruiter
$58.9K
Software Engineer
$59.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$192K
Solution Architect
$204K
The highest paying role reported at exadel is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at exadel is $83,661.

