← Company Directory
exadel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

exadel Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Belarus at exadel ranges from BYN 56.6K to BYN 77.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for exadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 60.6K - BYN 73.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 56.6KBYN 60.6KBYN 73.3KBYN 77.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Human Resources submissions at exadel to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve BYN 98K+ (sometimes BYN 980K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at exadel?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at exadel in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 77,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at exadel for the Human Resources role in Belarus is BYN 56,615.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for exadel

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources