exadel
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

exadel Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at exadel totals PLN 192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for exadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
exadel
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 192K
Level
L3
Base
PLN 192K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at exadel?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at exadel in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 292,298. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at exadel for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 192,000.

Other Resources