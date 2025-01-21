← Company Directory
exadel
exadel Recruiter Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for exadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 14.4K - PLN 16.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 12.6KPLN 14.4KPLN 16.9KPLN 18K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at exadel?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at exadel in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 17,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at exadel for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 12,587.

