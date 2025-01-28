Software Engineer compensation in India at Arcesium ranges from ₹2.15M per year for L1 to ₹5.38M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arcesium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.15M
₹1.91M
₹74.5K
₹167K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.92M
₹2.66M
₹74.3K
₹186K
Technical Lead
₹6.1M
₹5.28M
₹234K
₹588K
Principal Engineer
₹6.63M
₹5.72M
₹56.8K
₹851K
