Arup
Arup Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Arup totals $88K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arup's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
Arup
Mechanical Engineer
Boston, MA
Total per year
$88K
Level
G3
Base
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Arup?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Arup in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $115,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arup for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $88,000.

Other Resources