Kantar
Kantar Salaries

Kantar's salary ranges from $4,895 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $156,182 for a Business Development in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kantar. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $8.8K
Business Analyst
Median $9.6K
Business Development
$156K

Data Analyst
$6K
Data Science Manager
$95.5K
Data Scientist
$77.5K
Management Consultant
$8.4K
Marketing
$37.4K
Product Manager
$127K
Project Manager
$86.1K
Sales
$33K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$4.9K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kantar is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,182. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kantar is $37,368.

Other Resources