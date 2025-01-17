Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Amdocs ranges from $80.9K per year for L1 to $137K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Amdocs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$80.9K
$80.2K
$0
$667
L2
$103K
$101K
$0
$2.3K
L3
$112K
$110K
$0
$2K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
