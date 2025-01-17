Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Adobe ranges from ₹2.14M per year for P10 to ₹11.51M per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.53M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹2.14M
₹1.48M
₹428K
₹229K
Software Engineer 2
₹2.96M
₹1.93M
₹861K
₹164K
Software Engineer 3
₹4.63M
₹2.96M
₹1.43M
₹240K
Software Engineer 4
₹7.32M
₹4.59M
₹2.4M
₹319K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
