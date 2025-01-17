Software Engineer compensation in India at Adobe ranges from ₹2.27M per year for P10 to ₹21.25M per year for P60. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adobe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹2.27M
₹1.64M
₹443K
₹181K
Software Engineer 2
₹3.03M
₹1.96M
₹947K
₹127K
Software Engineer 3
₹4.91M
₹3.31M
₹1.33M
₹271K
Software Engineer 4
₹8.17M
₹4.77M
₹2.89M
₹515K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Adobe, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
