Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Accenture ranges from €55.5K per year for ASE to €98.2K per year for M. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €67K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€55.5K
€52.3K
€418.7
€2.7K
Software Engineer Analyst
€61.9K
€60.5K
€0
€1.4K
Senior Software Engineer
€74.1K
€73.1K
€0
€1K
Team Leader
€99.2K
€93K
€4.3K
€1.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
