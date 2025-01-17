← Company Directory
Accenture
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Accenture Management Consultant Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Management Consultant compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Accenture ranges from ₹2.68M per year for Analyst to ₹4.92M per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accenture's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
₹2.68M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹295K
Senior Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Consultant
₹3.23M
₹2.66M
₹0
₹561K
Manager
₹4.92M
₹4.08M
₹0
₹850K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Accenture, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Accenture in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,924,877. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accenture for the Management Consultant role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,235,086.

Other Resources