Directori d'empreses
PNC
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

PNC Salaris

El salari de PNC oscil·la entre $47,760 en compensació total anual per a un Atenció al Client a la banda baixa fins a $218,900 per a un Jurídic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PNC. Darrera actualització: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

Enginyer de Dades

Enginyer de Fiabilitat del Lloc

Científic de Dades
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Gestor de Producte
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista de Negoci
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analista Financer
Median $105K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $90.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $75K
Analista de Dades
Median $105K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $116K
Banquer d'Inversions
Median $144K
Vendes
Median $110K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $123K
Comptable
$66.7K
Assistent Administratiu
$70.4K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$98.5K
Atenció al Client
$47.8K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$186K
Recursos Humans
$206K
Jurídic
$219K
Consultor de Gestió
$49.2K
Enginyer Mecànic
$75.4K
Agent Immobiliari
$116K
Reclutador
$79.6K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$159K

Arquitecte de Dades

Arquitecte de Seguretat al Núvol

Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$74.7K
Investigador UX
$64.7K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a PNC és Jurídic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $218,900. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a PNC és $102,856.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a PNC

Empreses relacionades

  • Merrill Lynch
  • Raymond James
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • AIG
  • Truist
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.