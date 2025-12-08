La compensació de Analista de Dades in United States a PNC totalitza $95K per year per a C2. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $105K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de PNC. Última actualització: 12/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
