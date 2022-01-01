Company Directory
PNC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PNC Salaries

PNC's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $218,900 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PNC. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Scientist
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Product Manager
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Business Analyst
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Software Engineering Manager
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Financial Analyst
Median $105K
Project Manager
Median $90.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $75K
Data Analyst
Median $105K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $116K
Investment Banker
Median $144K
Sales
Median $110K
Product Designer
Median $123K
Accountant
$66.7K
Administrative Assistant
$70.4K
Business Development
$98.5K
Customer Service
$47.8K
Data Science Manager
$186K
Human Resources
$206K
Legal
$219K
Management Consultant
$49.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$75.4K
Estate Agent
$116K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Solution Architect
$159K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Program Manager
$74.7K
UX Researcher
$64.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PNC is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PNC is $102,856.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PNC

Related Companies

  • Merrill Lynch
  • Raymond James
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • AIG
  • Truist
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.