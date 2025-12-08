Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at PNC ranges from $72.5K per year for C2 to $99.6K per year for C3. The median yearly compensation package totals $75K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$72.5K
$72.5K
$0
$0
C3
$99.6K
$93.8K
$42
$5.7K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries/security-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.