PNC Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at PNC totals $85.3K per year for C2. The median yearly compensation package totals $116K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$85.3K
$84.3K
$0
$1K
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
What are the career levels at PNC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at PNC sits at a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PNC for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $100,000.

Other Resources

