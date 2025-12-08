Software Engineer compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $76K per year for C1 to $146K per year for C4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $86.3K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
