Product Manager compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $81.3K per year for C1 to $149K per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$81.3K
$80K
$0
$1.3K
C2
$95.3K
$92.7K
$0
$2.7K
C3
$101K
$95.6K
$0
$5.1K
C4
$117K
$112K
$0
$5.7K
