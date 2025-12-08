Company Directory
PNC
PNC Financial Analyst Salaries

Financial Analyst compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $93.8K per year for C1 to $244K per year for C5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
Associate Financial Analyst
$93.8K
$93.8K
$0
$0
C2
Financial Analyst
$76.7K
$76.7K
$0
$0
C3
Senior Financial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
Principal Financial Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at PNC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at PNC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $339,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PNC for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $105,000.

