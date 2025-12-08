Business Analyst compensation in United States at PNC ranges from $62.5K per year for C1 to $113K per year for C3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $95K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$62.5K
$60K
$0
$2.5K
C2
$86.2K
$83.4K
$0
$2.8K
C3
$113K
$106K
$0
$7.3K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
