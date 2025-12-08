Management Consultant compensation in United States at PNC totals $67K per year for C4. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for PNC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/8/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$67K
$65K
$0
$2K
