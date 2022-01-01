Unternehmensverzeichnis
PNC
PNC Gehälter

PNCs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $47,760 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Kundenservice am unteren Ende bis $218,900 für einen Rechtsabteilung am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von PNC. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/27/2025

Software-Ingenieur
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

Site Reliability Engineer

Datenwissenschaftler
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Produktmanager
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Unternehmensanalyst
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Software-Engineering-Manager
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Finanzanalyst
Median $105K
Projektmanager
Median $90.5K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
Median $75K
Datenanalyst
Median $105K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
Median $116K
Investmentbanker
Median $144K
Vertrieb
Median $110K
Produktdesigner
Median $123K
Buchhalter
$66.7K
Verwaltungsassistent
$70.4K
Geschäftsentwicklung
$98.5K
Kundenservice
$47.8K
Data-Science-Manager
$186K
Personalwesen
$206K
Rechtsabteilung
$219K
Unternehmensberater
$49.2K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$75.4K
Immobilienmakler
$116K
Personalvermittler
$79.6K
Lösungsarchitekt
$159K

Datenarchitekt

Cloud Security Architect

Technischer Programmmanager
$74.7K
UX-Forscher
$64.7K
Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei PNC ist Rechtsabteilung at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $218,900. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PNC beträgt $102,856.

