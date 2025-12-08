Unternehmensverzeichnis
PNC
PNC Data-Science-Manager Gehälter

Die Data-Science-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei PNC beträgt $208K pro year für C5. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$174K - $198K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$154K$174K$198K$218K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei PNC?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Data-Science-Manager bei PNC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $218,300. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PNC für die Position Data-Science-Manager in United States beträgt $153,550.

Weitere Ressourcen

