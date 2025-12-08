Unternehmensverzeichnis
PNC
PNC Unternehmensberater Gehälter

Die Unternehmensberater-Vergütung in United States bei PNC beträgt $67K pro year für C4. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$44.6K - $53.9K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$41.7K$44.6K$53.9K$56.8K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C4
$67K
$65K
$0
$2K
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei PNC?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensberater bei PNC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $67,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PNC für die Position Unternehmensberater in United States beträgt $41,650.

