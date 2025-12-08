Unternehmensverzeichnis
PNC
PNC Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei PNC reicht von $143K pro year für C4 bis $205K pro year für C6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $160K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C4
$143K
$124K
$2K
$17.2K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei PNC?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei PNC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $225,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PNC für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $160,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

