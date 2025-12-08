Unternehmensverzeichnis
PNC
PNC Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei PNC beträgt $155K pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $123K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
Principal Product Designer
$155K
$143K
$7.5K
$5K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei PNC?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei PNC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $188,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PNC für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $110,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

