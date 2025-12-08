Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei PNC reicht von $87.5K pro year für C1 bis $133K pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $130K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
$87.5K
$82.3K
$0
$5.2K
C2
$97.2K
$94.1K
$0
$3.1K
C3
$124K
$117K
$385
$7.3K
C4
$133K
$117K
$1.1K
$14.4K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
