Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei PNC reicht von $76K pro year für C1 bis $146K pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $86.3K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
