PNC
PNC Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei PNC reicht von $76K pro year für C1 bis $146K pro year für C4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $86.3K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
Associate Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$76K
$73.5K
$909
$1.6K
C2
Software Engineer
$90.8K
$90.1K
$0
$703
C3
Senior Software Engineer
$97.5K
$95.7K
$0
$1.9K
C4
Principal Software Engineer
$146K
$135K
$4.2K
$6.8K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei PNC?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei PNC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $145,847. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei PNC für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $85,800.

