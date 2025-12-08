Die Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütung bei PNC reicht von $72.5K pro year für C2 bis $99.6K pro year für C3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket beläuft sich auf $75K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für PNCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$72.5K
$72.5K
$0
$0
C3
$99.6K
$93.8K
$42
$5.7K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
