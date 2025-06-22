Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at VTEX ranges from R$188K per year for Software Engineer to R$229K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$229K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VTEX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$188K
R$164K
R$0
R$23.9K
Senior Software Engineer
R$229K
R$222K
R$7.3K
R$0
Staff Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
