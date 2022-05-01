← Company Directory
VTEX
VTEX Salaries

VTEX's salary ranges from $32,441 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $211,777 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VTEX. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $32.4K
Senior Software Engineer $38.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $50K
Management Consultant
$84.1K

Marketing
$80.2K
Product Designer
$51.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$212K
Solution Architect
$66.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VTEX is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,777. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTEX is $59,050.

