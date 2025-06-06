← Company Directory
Verizon Connect
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Verizon Connect Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Verizon Connect totals €87.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon Connect's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Verizon Connect
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€87.7K
Level
L4
Base
€83.8K
Stock (/yr)
€3.9K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Verizon Connect?

€146K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.3K+ (sometimes €273K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Verizon Connect in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €143,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon Connect for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €68,921.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Verizon Connect

Related Companies

  • T-Mobile
  • Applied Materials
  • East West Bank
  • Canoo
  • Levi's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources