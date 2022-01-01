← Company Directory
Geotab
Geotab Salaries

Geotab's salary ranges from $61,468 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Geotab. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $61.5K
L2 $86.5K
L3 $84.3K
L4 $79.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $77.4K
L2 $100K
Product Manager
Median $72.6K

Hardware Engineer
$80.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Product Designer
$66K
Project Manager
$111K
Sales
$77.9K
Sales Engineer
$62.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$69.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Technical Program Manager
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Geotab is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Geotab is $78,637.

