Geotab
Geotab Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Geotab ranges from CA$85.3K to CA$121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Geotab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$96.7K - CA$110K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$85.3KCA$96.7KCA$110KCA$121K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Geotab?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Geotab sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$121,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Geotab for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$85,340.

