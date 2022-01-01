← Company Directory
FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems Salaries

FLIR Systems's salary ranges from $93,330 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $175,120 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FLIR Systems. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Hardware Engineer
$175K
Mechanical Engineer
$93.3K
Software Engineer
$95.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FLIR Systems is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FLIR Systems is $95,939.

