All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Canada at Geotab ranges from CA$109K per year for L1 to CA$141K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Geotab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$109K
CA$109K
CA$0
CA$0
L2
CA$141K
CA$130K
CA$0
CA$10.3K
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***