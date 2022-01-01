Company Directory
Samsara Salaries

Samsara's salary ranges from $102,000 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $810,111 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Samsara. Last updated: 7/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $186K
L2 $182K
L3 $188K
L4 $208K
L5 $343K
L6 $425K
L7 $810K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $139K
L2 $185K
L4 $213K
L5 $302K
L8 $661K
Sales
Median $175K

Product Designer
L1 $152K
L4 $187K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $307K
Marketing
Median $250K
Financial Analyst
Median $166K
Recruiter
Median $103K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $254K
Accountant
$102K
Business Operations
$113K
Business Operations Manager
$119K
Business Analyst
$403K
Customer Success
$159K
Data Analyst
$171K
Data Scientist
$402K
Hardware Engineer
$209K
Human Resources
$163K
Information Technologist (IT)
$126K
People Operations
$186K
Product Design Manager
$200K
Revenue Operations
$178K
Sales Engineer
$209K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Samsara, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Samsara, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Samsara, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Samsara is Software Engineer at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $810,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samsara is $186,313.

Other Resources