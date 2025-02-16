← Company Directory
Samsara
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Samsara Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Samsara ranges from $186K per year for L1 to $708K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $231K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Samsara's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add Comp
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
L1(Entry Level)
$186K
$140K
$36.6K
$9K
SWE II
L2
$182K
$131K
$38.5K
$12.3K
SWE III
L3
$188K
$142K
$35.8K
$11K
SWE IV
L4
$208K
$156K
$44.2K
$7.1K
View 4 More Levels
Add Comp

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Add Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Export Data
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Samsara, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Samsara, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Samsara, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Samsara in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $708,133. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samsara for the Software Engineer role in United States is $231,020.

Other Resources