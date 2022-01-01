← Company Directory
Sift
Sift Salaries

Sift's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Ukraine at the low-end to $256,275 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sift. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $185K
L3 $212K
L4 $254K
Data Scientist
$219K
Product Designer
$59.7K

Product Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$109K
Sales
$134K
Sales Engineer
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$176K
Technical Program Manager
$256K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Sift, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sift is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sift is $175,875.

