Software Engineer compensation in United States at Sift ranges from $185K per year for L2 to $254K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $217K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sift's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$185K
$141K
$37.7K
$5.9K
L3
$212K
$163K
$46.9K
$2K
L4
$254K
$183K
$60K
$11.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Sift, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)