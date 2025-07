Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Covers parents, wife and kids

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Up to $15,000 annually in fertility and adoption reimbursement through Carrot.

Fertility Assistance Up to $15,000 annually in fertility and adoption reimbursement through Carrot.

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Learning and Development Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Free Lunch 3 days a week

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,000 per year

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer

Sabbatical After 5 years of service.