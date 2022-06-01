← Company Directory
Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect Salaries

Verizon Connect's salary ranges from $92,288 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in Italy at the low-end to $175,875 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verizon Connect. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $96.4K
Data Analyst
$120K
Data Science Manager
$92.3K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Data Scientist
$137K
Financial Analyst
$99.1K
Project Manager
$176K
Sales
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$155K
Technical Program Manager
$105K
The highest paying role reported at Verizon Connect is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon Connect is $120,015.

