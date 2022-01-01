Company Directory
East West Bank
East West Bank Salaries

East West Bank's salary ranges from $77,385 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $244,770 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of East West Bank. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Accountant
Median $90K
Software Engineer
Median $167K
Business Analyst
$77.4K
Financial Analyst
$173K
Product Manager
$201K
Recruiter
$114K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
Solution Architect
$245K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at East West Bank is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at East West Bank is $170,065.

