East West Bank
East West Bank Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United States at East West Bank ranges from $62.4K to $88.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for East West Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$70.8K - $83.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$62.4K$70.8K$83.9K$88.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at East West Bank in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $88,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at East West Bank for the Business Analyst role in United States is $62,370.

