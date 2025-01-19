← Company Directory
East West Bank
East West Bank Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at East West Bank ranges from $141K to $205K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for East West Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$162K - $184K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$141K$162K$184K$205K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at East West Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at East West Bank in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at East West Bank for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $140,940.

